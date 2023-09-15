*Includes 717 29th st parcel number 894716381013 additional taxes of 1288 per year.* Welcome to the Historic Chocolate Mansion in Sioux City, Iowa!! This stunning and unique property boasts a rich history and offers a luxurious living experience for those seeking a one-of-a-kind home. With 7 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, this expansive, Queen Anne style mansion offers ample space for families or those who love to entertain guests. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the grand foyer, which sets the tone for the rest of the home. You'll immediately notice the exquisite woodwork that runs throughout the house, including the ornate details in the dining room and library with its stunning zinc leaded glass. The main level features multiple living areas, including a spacious living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, and a large library. The updated gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with high-end appliances and plenty of counter space. The second level of the home is dedicated to the private living quarters, including the luxurious primary suite with a spa-like bathroom. The remaining bedrooms are spacious and well-appointed, with plenty of natural light and charming details. Step outside to your own private oasis, complete with an in-ground pool, built-in grill, and arbor vitae, providing a beautiful backdrop for outdoor entertaining. The separate carriage house on the top floor of the 3+ car garage offers additional living space or a potential income-generating opportunity. This property has been meticulously maintained and updated to provide all the modern conveniences while preserving its historic charm. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of history in the heart of Sioux City...