9/11 Remembrances

We were in the Smoky Mountains on the second day of a two-week trip. We had just come down from the observation platform at high point. People were gathering and talking in the parking lot so we asked what was going on. They said planes had hit the towers in New York. We thought they meant a small plane but were horrified to hear what had happened. Then we heard about the plane hitting the Pentagon and the plane down in Pennsylvania. We tried to listen to the radio and looking at the scenery while driving to see Bill's sister, but heard the same thing over and over again.
We decided to turn off the radio and enjoy the scenery and get more details when we got to our destination. We stayed at Bill's sister's for several days, during which there were no more attacks, so it felt safe to continue on with our trip. We have since visited the site where the plane went down in Pennsylvania before it was turned into a national park. It was a very sobering experience thinking on those who lost their lives to save others. Bill and Lois Timmermann, Sibley, Iowa
I was teaching at Western Iowa Tech Community College. I was between classes and had stopped into a colleague's office. Another instructor stuck his head in and said, "A plane hit a building in New York." As he normally would be telling a joke, we waited for the punchline. But he was not kidding that day. I remember so well how hard it was to go to my classroom to talk with my students about what had happened that morning. Theresa M. Jackson, Sioux City
I was at work at Cub Foods. Everyone was scared 'cause we had no idea what exactly happened. Verna Cardwell, Sioux City
Our family had lived and worked in Germany for 25 years when the events of September 11 took place.
We'd just moved from Hanau to Heidelberg the previous month. Deb and I were continuing our jobs with the Department of Defense Schools and enrolling our two boys at Heidelberg Middle and High Schools. I was driving back to my office in the afternoon when AFN (Armed Forces Radio) informed me about the first plane hitting the tower and 1446, Germany time (six hour time difference). I had a hard time getting past security (mirror checks under vehicles, full car searches, etc.) back to my office on Patrick Henry Village. Security measures on post shot from normal to "Delta" very quickly and pretty much shut down the activities of most of the American community.
School was canceled and only mission essential people went to work the following days that week. When schools started up again we felt good about providing a safe haven for our kids. Eventually going to school became a less stressful part of their day and provided some normalcy.
Those were uncertain times for adults and children. But during the following weeks and months the German community drew closer to the Americans living in their country. It was heartwarming to see how people and countries quickly helped one another around the world. It should not have to take a horrible tragedy like 9-11 to create that spirit of togetherness. Gene Knudsen, Dakota Dunes
I arrived at work on September 11, 2001, knowing that myself and fellow employees would be receiving and signing our severance packages. After finding out about what was unfolding in New York/Washington D.C./and Pennsylvania, signing severance forms seemed insignificant. One by one we were called to a room to sign and I remember just thinking, "Where do I sign?" The events of my day seemed insignificant in comparison to what was happening to so many people's lives. I remember feeling the same way when Flight 232 happened here. In both situations, my thoughts were with those whose lives would be forever changed! Marty Lafferty, Sioux City
I was at Target in the electronics department and we had all the TVs we sell on as we did every day. I was down an aisle working when someone told me there was an airplane that had crashed into the Twin Towers in New York. I immediately stopped what I was doing and started watching TV. As I was trying to figure out what happened, to my horror a few minutes later I saw the second plane crash into the other tower. Then I knew it was no accident. I felt sick to my stomach. It wasn't long after that, they shut everything down. We were told to go home. We were told all aircraft in our country would be grounded. And that our whole city would be shut down too.
I was so glad to see my husband safe that afternoon. I will never forget that day. I still have my SC Journal from that day. I pray this will never happen again! Christine Lowe, Sioux City
On 09-11-21 I should have been at work, but I was scheduled to get an ultrasound, so I was home listening on the radio, and then I told my husband to turn on the TV. I said something was going on, not good!
Well, we caught what was going on and then had to leave for the hospital. When we got to the Floyd Valley Hospital everyone was huddled around the TV in the waiting room and the second tower went down. I looked for my ultrasound picture and no luck, but almost 20 years later we are taking my son to college. He, by the way, is in the Army National Guard and a medic, so proud! Karen Carlsen, Le Mars, Iowa
THE STORY BELOW IS ONE OF THE ONES WE SENT TO THE LEE GROUP EFFORT
On September 11, 2001, I was at West High giving info and tours to the new freshman class. Each counselor met with their new students to review general info about schedules and credits and then to provide them with a tour of the building. I was showing my students where my office was located, at which time my secretary said for me to see her as soon as I was done as she had something to tell me. She knew I was from New York so what was happening (unbeknownst to me) was more personal than most at the school. As soon as the period ended, I saw the horrific image on the TV of the buildings that went down. I called my parents in New York to check on them and the rest of the day was trying to work and trying to digest what was happening. I remember going to a prayer service later that night. For me, it's not so much where I was when I found out but where I needed to be afterward. As a Red Cross disaster services volunteer, I knew that when I could, I had to be there to help. Approximately a month later, I headed to New York for three weeks to provide meals to workers and people affected by the attacks, including the firemen at Ground Zero. As much as I would love to say that the impact was so profound that I instinctively now have a better appreciation of time and spending it with loved ones, I know that everyday life such as responsibilities and anxieties still get in the way. Although I will never forget the events of that day and the aftermath I saw firsthand, I still must actively remind myself each day to appreciate time, life, and love. Bernie Scolaro, Sioux City