9/11 Remembrances

On September 11, 2001, I was at West High giving info and tours to the new freshman class. Each counselor met with their new students to review general info about schedules and credits and then to provide them with a tour of the building. I was showing my students where my office was located, at which time my secretary said for me to see her as soon as I was done as she had something to tell me. She knew I was from New York so what was happening (unbeknownst to me) was more personal than most at the school. As soon as the period ended, I saw the horrific image on the TV of the buildings that went down. I called my parents in New York to check on them and the rest of the day was trying to work and trying to digest what was happening. I remember going to a prayer service later that night. For me, it's not so much where I was when I found out but where I needed to be afterward. As a Red Cross disaster services volunteer, I knew that when I could, I had to be there to help. Approximately a month later, I headed to New York for three weeks to provide meals to workers and people affected by the attacks, including the firemen at Ground Zero. As much as I would love to say that the impact was so profound that I instinctively now have a better appreciation of time and spending it with loved ones, I know that everyday life such as responsibilities and anxieties still get in the way. Although I will never forget the events of that day and the aftermath I saw firsthand, I still must actively remind myself each day to appreciate time, life, and love. Bernie Scolaro, Sioux City