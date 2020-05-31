A big premiere

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we weren’t able to celebrate nurses in May the way we wanted to. But we did get a chance to say thank you and congratulations to our honorees.

In a special program produced by Jesse Brothers, our video expert, we meet with the five winners, ask about their career challenges and why they chose a profession that’s so very vital now.

“Nurses, the Heart of Health Care” will be available on siouxcityjournal.com next week, so be sure to look for it and share it.

This event was brought to you by UnityPoint Health Sioux City and supported by Floyd Valley Healthcare, MercyOne, Morningside College, Briar Cliff University and Siouxland Community Health Center for helping us shine the spotlight on some bright lights in a profession filled with them.

Once you see the video, be sure you drop me a line and give feedback. I’m at bmiller@siouxcityjournal.com. I hope you’ll give it a thumbs-up.

