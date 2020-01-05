A.J. Green's career-high leads UNI men past Bradley

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – AJ Green grew up dreaming of playing in games like Saturday night’s showdown with Bradley. He sat on the edge of his seat when the 2010 Sweet 16 team took the court, and remembers the buzz inside the McLeod Center when All-American Seth Tuttle competed against some of the league’s top teams.

The son of Northern Iowa’s longtime associate head coach Kyle Green put together a career-high, 35-point masterpiece to lead the Panthers past the Braves, 69-64, in a much-anticipated rematch of last year’s Missouri Valley Conference title game.

“This is everything I dreamed of when I wanted to come to UNI,” Green said, after finishing one shy of a school record with seven 3-pointers and making all eight of his free throw attempts. “At the games when I was younger… they always had the arena filled. To get it back like that tonight with all the fans showing their support was great.”

Asked if this win against a team that prevented him from playing in the NCAA Tournament last spring provided a little extra satisfaction, Green responded succinctly, “For sure, for sure.”

UNI coach Ben Jacobson has known Green long enough to get a feel for the fact that these types of games fuel his talented sophomore.