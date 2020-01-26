A rewarding reason to be with the Journal

We all love contests, right?

That’s why awards shows and sporting events get such great attention.

It’s also why we offer a host of contests that you can get involved in. If you go to our contests page on siouxcityjournal.com, you’ll see we’re coming to the end of the football picking season and a big winner will be named.

You’ll also see other offerings we have – ones that boast big prizes and a chance to compete with other members.

In Hollywood, they call this “awards” season. Our awards season goes all year long. Keep checking for those contests and, you, too, could be taking home valuable prizes.

Meanwhile, be sure to follow our coverage of events like the Academy Awards on Feb. 9.

Stick with siouxcityjournal.com and you’ll get up-to-the-minute news, insider information, photos and videos. We’ll help you handicap the race, as well. If you’re planning a big watch party at home, we’ll have recipes and other fun content you can share.

Ready to be a winner?

We already think you are.

