Have you had a chance to look at our new website?
I hope you’ll agree it’s a cleaner, fresher approach to displaying the news.
It also has an easy-to-find listing of the sections and a couple of features you’ll want to remember.
- Breaking local news appears near the top (you can’t miss it – it says “BREAKING NEWS”) in a more expanded version. This way you get a summary before you dig into the story. National breaking news still appears on a ribbon at the top.
- Better customer service. Go to the menu (it’s the three lines in the upper left) and you’ll find the Customer Service section. Here you can put your paper on hold, report delivery problems and – this is important – sign up for those newsletters you’d like. If you want alerts for everything from obituaries to crime and courts to contests and promotions, all you have to do is check the box.
- Archives. You’ll be able to connect with more than 150 years of The Journal. With newspapers.com, we are able to bring you all those past editions in an easy-to-search format.
- Buy and Sell. Under this section, you can place an ad, check on jobs and discover the deals we have each day.
Take a look at the site, then get back to me and let me know what you think. We believe it’s a great format that makes getting the news even easier. Send me an email with your reactions: bmiller@siouxcityjournal.com.