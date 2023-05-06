Ace is a smart friendly guy that loves other dogs and having his head scratched. He loves running zoomies and... View on PetFinder
Ace
Related to this story
Most Popular
Siouxland News confirmed Tuesday morning that, starting Monday, May 15, it will fill local news time slots with content from its regional and …
Jordan Beardshear was found dead in her apartment at a Dakota Dunes apartment complex on April 26. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Inves…
“80 for Brady” is the film that broke the Oscar winners’ backs. Coming on the heels of too many comedic ventures that went nowhere, it simply …
Former Sioux City Superintendent Paul Gausman claims district, school board members are violating open records laws
In a petition filed Thursday, former Sioux City Superintendent Paul Gausman claims the District is violating Iowa Open Records Law by not prov…
Though Ciuffo no longer works for MercyOne, the charges are related to his actions while at the hospital. According to the medical board, he n…