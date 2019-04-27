The team that’s been on the wrong end of three walk-offs in Big Ten play won a game with a clutch play of its own Saturday.
Joe Acker’s single to left with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Aaron Palensky, and the Nebraska baseball team beat Illinois 4-3 at Haymarket Park.
For a team struggling to find its offensive rhythm, falling behind early isn’t an ideal part of the equation.
Yet that’s where Nebraska found itself on a perfectly lousy spring Saturday when Illinois jumped on NU starter Nate Fisher for two runs on three hits in the top of the first inning.
Again, the things that tend to happen when a team is struggling at the plate showed up.
In the bottom of the first, Spencer Schwellenbach led off with a single, and Palensky lifted a ball into the gale blowing out to left field that carried to the warning track before falling harmlessly for an out.
After a perfectly executed hit-and-run put runners on the corners, Cam Chick bounced a ball to Illinois second baseman Michael Massey to start a 4-6-3 double play that ended with NU coach Darin Erstad sprinting out of the dugout after Chick was called out at first. Replays appeared to show Chick had beat the throw.
One inning later, Nebraska had the bases loaded with no outs and scored a run on Colby Gomes’ sac fly. A squeeze play ended with Angelo Altavilla being tagged out at the plate, and Palensky hit a laser directly at Massey to end the inning.
But Nebraska kept plugging away. Fisher settled down to allow one run on four hits over his final five innings of work. Robbie Palkert then came on for three innings of hitless relief to help the Huskers hang around.
After a Zac Taylor solo home run in the third put Illinois up 3-1, Nebraska got a run back in the fourth off Palensky’s two-out RBI single to left.
In the bottom of the seventh, NU tied the game with a pair of walks, a successful sacrifice bunt and Altavilla’s sac fly.
In the ninth, Palensky was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. A sac bunt and a walk put runners on first and second to set the table for Acker’s heroics.
After Palensky scored, a massive celebration broke out behind second base.