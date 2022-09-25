Actions to take after receiving the acceptance letter

Once you have been accepted to the school you applied for, you have several responsibilities and proactive measures to take before starting.

Take advantage of the months leading up to your first day by tying up loose ends and ensuring your paperwork and finances are ready for the upcoming school year.

This checklist of ideas from The College Board will prepare you for the next steps after being accepted by your dream school.

Read and Respond

You will begin receiving multiple forms and documents from your future school that demand a response. Make sure to check your email often and open all incoming mail. Paperwork may include orientation information, financial-aid requirements and guidelines for housing.

If these important documents are returned after their deadlines, you may find yourself rushing to request an extension or stressed to reschedule.

Tuition Deposit

Does your college require a tuition deposit? Make sure you pay it before the deadline. If you are unsure about when it is due, don’t hesitate to contact the admissions office. Being late to pay can cause serious delays and problems.

Choose Housing

If you are leaving home for school, make sure your living arrangements are planned well in advance. Many universities offer dorms for their students to live on campus. However, if that isn’t an option, you may qualify for assistance for off-campus housing.

Pack

You likely already have a plan in mind regarding the items you will bring along on your new adventure. If you’re moving far from home, you should also have a strategy on how to get it to your new place. Will you hire a moving company or enlist the help of family and friends to execute the move?

You should also consider the type of climate you will be living in. For instance, if you’re moving to a region with temperature differences from your current residence, you should plan to purchase a new wardrobe to remain safe and comfortable.

Contact Your Roommate

If your university assigns you a roommate, it’s a good idea to reach out before you initially meet. Become familiar with one another and learn their expectations and be clear on your own.