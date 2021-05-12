Adaxs
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for robbing a convenience store.
SIOUX CITY -- For as long as she can remember, Trinity Edwards knew that school was the place where she could dream about her future.
SIOUX CITY -- A historic house of worship in Sioux City's Rose Hill neighborhood is set to be demolished.
BRONSON, Iowa -- An 18-year-old male was killed late Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident north of Bronson.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City School District teachers and support staff will be receiving a pay increase for the 2021-22 school year.
The deputy received outsize attention after posting a TikTok video on April 24 in which he pretends to talk to NBA superstar LeBron James on the phone while a stabbing occurs outside his police vehicle.
SIOUX CITY -- The former Holiday Inn in downtown Sioux City, now an independent hotel called the Riverside Plaza Hotel, is trying to land a ne…
On Monday night in Grambling, La., the clock finally hit midnight for Northwestern football.
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law bills allowing parents to teach driver’s ed to their children and another allowing schools …