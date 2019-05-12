Do others comment about how beautiful your yard looks when they walk by? Or do you find yourself admiring others' nicely manicured yards while you're out and about? If so, consider entering yourself, a friend or a neighbor in the 10th annual Yard of the Month contest.
Sponsored by the City of Sioux City, Sioux City Journal Communications and the Sioux City Neighborhood Network, the Yard of the Month program recognizes Sioux Cityans who work hard to improve the appearance of their yard and, by extension, the community.
Jim Jung, chairman of the Yard of the Month committee, said a well-designed and maintained yard enhances a home's curb appeal, the value of the house and the neighborhood.
"The Yard of the Month program has the goals of recognizing the work and pride of owners as well as letting others enjoy the yards and learn new ideas and techniques of gardening," said Jung, a 2014 Yard of the Month winner. "Overall, it is one step or method of recognizing owners' pride and spreading it to other people in the City."
Entries for Yard of the Month will be chosen from ANY region within Sioux City boundaries during the months of June through September.
Each month, judges will visit homes and choose a winner from the entries. The winner will receive a $25 cash award, a yard sign, a commendation from the City Council, and recognition in the Sioux City Journal.
In October (or earlier, depending on the weather), a Yard of the Year will be chosen from the entries. The winner for the year will receive a $50 cash award, a yard sign, and recognition by the City Council and the Sioux City Journal.
This year, Neighborhood Network will be donating the cash awards for the Yard of the Month program.
Applications for Yard of the Month must be received no later than the 15th of the prior month, and the winners will be announced in the Sioux City Journal's HOME section the second Sunday of the month, starting in June. The Yard of the Month will also be publicized in the Sioux City calendar, on the City of Sioux City website, in the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce newsletter, and on entry forms, available on the city's website and in the Sioux City Journal.
The criteria for judging the Yard of the Month include appearance of house (windows and paint), lawn mowed and trimmed, overall appearance - free of litter, weeds and clutter, mulched flowerbeds, bushes and trees, creativity and originality, unique landscape features, appearance and condition of flowers, maintained bushes and trees, homeowner creation and overall appearance from the curb.
Jung emphasized that the yards must be homeowner created, not done by a landscaper.
"You can't compete with a professional," he said.
The Yard of the Committee members who will be doing the judging in 2019 are Jim Jung, Committee Chairman; Jessica Johnson, Project Management Specialist, City of Sioux City; Cheryl Reynolds, Real Estate Officer, City of Sioux City; Laurie Taylor, Sioux City resident; and Jean Hansen, Advertorial Writer, Sioux City Journal Communications.
Jung said the Yard of the Month project has been a success. Several nominations were received in 2018.
"This is our 10th year and the program is moving along as strong as ever. There are many residents the committee has met and it is a great way to promote the beautification of our neighborhoods," he said.
Everyone is encouraged to submit a nomination.
Applications are available online at www.sioux-city.org/community/yard-of-the-month. They can be emailed to jessicajohnson@sioux-city.org or delivered to the City Manager's office in City Hall, 405 6th Street, 2nd Floor, Sioux City, Iowa 51101.