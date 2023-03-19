Spring is nearly here, making it easy to imagine summer, where a warm breeze blows through the trees, and the sun shines brightly in the sky. It’s a perfect time to gather outside and enjoy friends and family gatherings on your deck. Don’t have one? Here are some reasons a deck is an excellent addition to your home.

More entertaining space

A deck provides you with an entertainment space that adds more square footage to your house and gives you the benefit of enjoying everything the great outdoors has to offer. With additions like benches, canopies, fire pits, grills, outdoor ovens and outdoor furniture that looks like it would fit nicely in your living room, you can create a personalized entertainment space that is relaxing and convenient for both you and your guests.

Deck styles for every need

No matter what your yard size or shape, there are multiple options for decks you can add to your home. You can choose a multilevel, detached, island or swimming pool deck for a larger yard. If your lot is smaller, you can choose from an attached, wrap-around, or side-yard deck. Multiple options give you a chance to customize your deck to fit your space — and your needs.

Improves curb appeal

According to the National Association of Realtors Research Group, millennials make up 37% of the market and are more interested in purchasing homes with decks than other generations. By appealing to this larger group of buyers, you might experience a faster sale when you put your home on the market. Building a deck can be pricey but worth it.

Increase your home value

NAR’s 2021 Cost vs. Value Report states that a wood deck produces an average 65.8% return on investment. Composite decks produce an average ROI of 63.2%.

Yes, composite is more pricey but requires less maintenance in the long run. The return on investment changes depending on deck size. Smaller decks see higher resale value, and typically cost less to install. Remember, however, that a higher home value means increased taxes, so keep a close eye on your tax bill.

A satisfying DIY project

If you have the carpentry skills and gumption, you can build your own deck. You’ll save between $15 and $35 per square foot by making this a DIY project, but remember to include room in your budget for materials, tools, staining and permits. (In most cases, a pro handles all this for you.) And you’ll have to follow the most up-to-date building codes in your area — something else a pro is normally qualified for already.

Lightning round: Don’t forget the upkeep costs

On average, a deck costs $4,100-$11,600. The biggest impacts on cost include materials used and deck size. Overall, expect to pay $30-$60 per square foot for a deck.

Keep in mind, though, that decks require care to keep that space as functional, safe, and beautiful as possible.

Maintenance can vary depending on what your deck needs. Power washing costs $150-$400 yearly, depending on deck size. Resealing costs $20-$40 per gallon of sealant if you do it yourself.

