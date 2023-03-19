Whether it's a small closet, large pantry or linen closet you want to keep tidy, organization is key to maximizing space and productivity. One philosophy that works: Everything should have a place, and be in place.

But what is the best way to achieve this sense of functionality and order? Here are some of our top organizational tips.

1. Keep items in clear containers or jars. Being able to see what you have is half the struggle to help prevent purchasing items you already own.

2. Practice the one in, one out rule.

3. Purge seasonally. Instead of the once-a-year cleanup, consider evaluating what to keep and what to toss more often.

4. Buy bins, baskets or containers to store small items.

5. Scan it! Gone are the days where boxes of documents or file cabinets full of paper are a necessity.

6. Just say no. Say no to items or inherited heirlooms you simply don't have space or a need for that will sit in a closet or attic and collect dust.

7. Take new items out of boxes. Boxes are bulky and take up a lot of space.

8. Go slim. Huggable hangers and collapsible items can help maximize space.

9. Create cubbies or shelves to house items of various sizes.

10. Consider built-ins (be thoughtful and purposeful).

