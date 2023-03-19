Neutral colors remain the go-to for many interior designers. Why? Because they blend well with other colors and provide an ideal foundation off of which to build a color story. The combination of black, white and gold is a winner for those looking to achieve a warm, neutral and luxurious look.

Here are some top tips for making the most of this modern color combination.

DO'S

1. Do use tints, tones and shades of white. Cream is a powerful neutral color.

2. Do bring in elements of gold when looking to make a bright pop of color.

3. Do use solid colors of black and white for main upholstery pieces such as sofas and chairs to create a foundation for a color palette.

4. Do repeat the combination of black, gold and white throughout the same space for cohesion.

5. Do bring black, white and gold into a space through the use of portable design elements such as toss pillows, accessories and even lighting.

DON'TS

1. Don't use too much of the same color in a single space. Instead, look for ways to create contrast.

2. Don't use dark tones or colors in spaces that don't get a lot of natural light.

3. Don't overlook the opportunity to introduce color through the use of lighting such as chandeliers and table lamps.

4. Don't overcrowd a space with too many furniture elements. Remember, less is more.

5. Don't forget to add organic elements such as greenery to make a space feel warn and inviting.

(Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design home staging expert and short-term rental/vacation home designer with offices in New York City and The Hudson Valley. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.)

