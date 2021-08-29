Gardening is bed of roses for YOM winner

The Yard of the Month for August is a great example of what you can do by starting with one project and adding on some every year.

Homeowners Brien and Mary O'Brien started the process of beautifying the property at 3806 Cheyenne Blvd. by planting welcoming beds of pink knockout and carpet rose bushes in the front yard as a colorful border that leads you from the curb to their front porch.

"I started with the carpet roses at the end. They took off, then I decided to do the whole border with roses. Then they took off," Mary O'Brien said. "I like to have the front have good curb appeal."

A few years ago, she intermingled the rose bushes with lilies, variegated hostas, weigela, and more, for a filled out appearance. Along the front of the house, O'Brien mixed in bushes that she pruned and shaped for a manicured look. She tore out some bushes and filled in the space with rock. Along the driveway she planted carpet roses and boxwoods.

"Every year, I started adding a little bit at a time," said O'Brien, who gets her gardening/yard art ideas from working at a hospital gift shop and going to market. "I try to do one big thing."