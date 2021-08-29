Gardening is bed of roses for YOM winner

The Yard of the Month for August is a great example of what you can do by starting with one project and adding on some every year.
Homeowners Brien and Mary O'Brien started the process of beautifying the property at 3806 Cheyenne Blvd. by planting welcoming beds of pink knockout and carpet rose bushes in the front yard as a colorful border that leads you from the curb to their front porch.
"I started with the carpet roses at the end. They took off, then I decided to do the whole border with roses. Then they took off," Mary O'Brien said. "I like to have the front have good curb appeal."
A few years ago, she intermingled the rose bushes with lilies, variegated hostas, weigela, and more, for a filled out appearance. Along the front of the house, O'Brien mixed in bushes that she pruned and shaped for a manicured look. She tore out some bushes and filled in the space with rock. Along the driveway she planted carpet roses and boxwoods.
"Every year, I started adding a little bit at a time," said O'Brien, who gets her gardening/yard art ideas from working at a hospital gift shop and going to market. "I try to do one big thing."
O'Brien felt she needed more color, so she planted annuals such as petunias and geraniums, which will last well into the fall months. Pink geraniums, which are easy to grow and take the heat in the summer months, hang in the pots on the eaves.
Every month different plants are blooming, and all of the pink and green color amounts to stunning curb appeal that complements the white home with green shutters.
"I start from nothing in the spring. I put everything out in April and it's all good till the end of October," she said. "Once the season is over, everything is cut down."
The back yard is just as, if not more stunning than the front yard with the long bed of flowers, shrubs and arborvitae that lines the fence bordered by pavers. A bright pink tall phlox draws attention to the bed with its bushy appearance and brilliant color, and is complemented by a mix of lilies, variegated hostas, arborvitae and spirea bushes.
In a flowerbed by the rather large deck she planted more variegated hostas, tall phlox and arborvitae.
The composite deck with an in-deck round pool is divided into several dining/entertaining/relaxation areas, which the family enjoys every chance they get.
Trees line the back of the property and fill it in, creating a canopy.
"You can't hear anything," she said. "Cheyenne is a busy street but you can't hear the noise."
O'Brien said her biggest task is keeping up with the weeds. Once a week she spends "a good four hours" to get all of the front and back weeded. She spends an hour every night watering the yard. She finds it enjoyable to work outside though.
"I find it therapeutic to garden. They (the plants) don't talk back," she said.
Everyone else in the area can enjoy the fruits of her labor as well.
"We have lots of walkers and I like to give them something to look at," she said.
If you would like to nominate yourself or a neighbor for the Yard of the Month, fill out an application and return it to the city manager's office.
Address it to Office of the City Manager, 405 6th Street, 2nd Floor, Sioux City, IA 51101. Or email jessicajohnson@sioux-city.org.