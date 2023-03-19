Curb appeal, the general attractiveness of a home’s visage, accounts for up to 7% of a house’s sales price, according to a 2020 report by The Journal of Real Estate Finance and Economics. Luckily, making the most out of your home’s look is a relatively easy task.

Some curb appeal improvements are purely cosmetic, but most involve regular landscaping and maintenance.

According to HGTV, one of the easiest and most effective ways to improve a home’s curb appeal is to paint the front door. Exterior paint costs roughly $35 per gallon, which makes giving your front door a new coat of paint a relatively cheap opportunity. Choose a bold color for the front door, something that will make it stand out and draw attention to the home.

Another cheap way to improve your home’s curb appeal is to add some greenery. While plants take time and effort to maintain, the upside to your home’s value is worth the effort. While installing a full garden can have a massive impact, simply using plants to accentuate key visual points — such as windows and doors — can have a significant impact as well.

“Whether it’s a wreath or a planter full of greens, this bit of nature gives liveliness to your front door,” Shea McGee, of Studio McGee, told Marthastewart.com.

According to Moving.com, simply maintaining your front lawn is an easy and effective way to significantly improve curb appeal. Mow the grass, rake the leaves and pull any weeds. Water the lawn to prevent any brown spots from appearing. Those in dryer climates may have a more difficult time maintaining a lively lawn, making shrub beds and artificial turf better alternatives.

Another great way to improve curb appeal is to replace any old hardware at the front of the home, Better Homes & Gardens reported. The front door lockset, mailbox and any overhead light fixtures visible from the street are all great opportunities to bring attention-getting style to your home. Contemporary homes often see great success with brushed nickel finishes, while more traditional homes can use oiled-bronze fixtures.

©2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.