Home for the Holidays

For someone contemplating a move to the Sioux City area or returning home after a long time away, now is a good time to take the leap.

Not only does Sioux City offer plentiful employment possibilities, it provides educational and recreational opportunities that make Siouxland a great place to WORK, LIVE AND PLAY.

"The Siouxland area has experienced a lot of growth and progress," said Brad Newton, Director of Economic Development and Workforce Solutions at The Siouxland Initiative. "Siouxland is really a diamond in the rough. It has so many great amenities, a new energy taking place. We often compare ourselves to larger cities when thinking about things to do. There are more and more things to do in Siouxland every year - fun for kids, nightlife and entertainment for young professionals, and great schools for families, minus the hassles of living in a larger city. It's an affordable, safe and welcoming place for newcomers, as well as those looking to come back home."

Following are factors that contribute to Sioux City being recognized as a great place to work, live and play.

Area Workforce

Sioux City excels in economic development initiatives to make Siouxland a great place to work, live and play, and has a history of growth and success. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which adversely affected global, national, and local economic activity, the Sioux City Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) has retained the top spot for populations under 200,000 in Site Selection magazine’s annual economic development rankings. They have earned that ranking nine times in 14 years.

Sioux City continues to grow and be successful with a combination of new businesses coming to the area as well as existing businesses that are also reinvesting in the community, reflecting the competitiveness and potential they see in Siouxland.

Many career opportunities are available in the tri-state region. In Iowa, there have been about 80,000 job openings since March 2020; in Nebraska, about 40,000 to 50,000 openings; and, in South Dakota, between 20,000 and 30,000 open positions. The jobs span across all industries.

While primarily known for being a food and general manufacturing hub with true world class food manufacturers comparable to areas with much larger populations, many opportunities exist in local companies beyond working in production or on the manufacturing floor, Newton said.

"Many people view these companies as having only production or manufacturing positions working in tough environments. However, there are so many more opportunities within these companies. In addition to those essential jobs, there are opportunities in fields such as accounting, sales, marketing, management, logistics and human resources, to name a few," he said.

Some Siouxland food manufacturing businesses offer destinations for tourists, including the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars, Iowa; Palmer's Old Tyme Candy Shoppe and Jolly Time Pop Corn Museum and Koated Kernels Shoppe; both in Sioux City.

Education

One of the features that makes Sioux City a great place to live is the strong educational foundation, based on its quality public and private K-12 schools and higher education institutions.

The Sioux City Community School District provides a foundation for academic success, college readiness and career growth. More than 50 percent of teachers have advanced degrees, and the district offers progressive technology in every classroom.

“The Sioux City Community School District prepares our students to excel in tomorrow’s world through a rigorous curriculum focused on critical-thinking, problem-solving, and analytical skills. The District was one of the country’s first Future Ready districts and offers the area’s only Sioux City Career Academy to prepare our students to succeed in a highly global and competitive workforce.

"The District’s grow our own program educates our students on the opportunities available right here in Siouxland, with the ultimate goal of attracting and retaining a vibrant future workforce made up of our own well-prepared district alumni," said Dr. Paul Gausman, Superintendent of the Sioux City Community School District.

Siouxland is home to a variety of higher education opportunities. Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City and Northeast Community College in South Sioux City, Neb. offer associate degree and certificate programs with credits that can transfer to a 4-year college/university. Sioux City also boasts two private universities, Briar Cliff University and Morningside University, which offer undergraduate programs to obtain a bachelor's degree and beyond.

Affordability

The low cost of living is another reason that Sioux City is considered a great place to work, live and play.

In 2021, Sioux City was ranked No. 3 out of 291 in most livable small cities in the United States by Smart Asset magazine.

Smart Asset analyzed data from 291 cities across the following metrics: concentration of entertainment establishments, restaurants, bars and healthcare establishments, Gini coefficient (a measure of income inequality), home affordability, housing costs as a percentage of median income, percentage of residents below the poverty line, unemployment rate percentage of residents without health insurance and average commute time.

Quality of Life and Night Life

Sioux City has been expanding options for entertainment and night life every year, with more progress being made in the downtown area, which is considered the city's cultural and entertainment hub.

Newton said the city is noteworthy for its redevelopment of the downtown area and has been for several years. He cited the number of new apartment complexes and the many new hotels that have appeared in the downtown corridor.

"It's very encouraging to see new restaurants coming downtown, hotels popping up and living spaces created in the downtown area," Newton said.

An extension of the downtown redevelopment is the 13-acre Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development project, along the Missouri River. Plans include an interactive water feature, picnic shelter, dog park, basketball courts, active recreation lawn for frisbee, flag football and summer camps, observation decks, play equipment for ages 2-12, physical fitness equipment for all ages, flower gardens, event spaces and enhancements to the trail system.

Outdoor Recreation

Trail systems for cyclists and pedestrians keep being expanded throughout Siouxland. Plans are for the trails to connect all three states, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, and cover 70 miles.

In addition, a new trail called PlyWood is planned between Plymouth and Woodbury counties. The PlyWood Trail will span from Le Mars, through Merrill and Hinton, and into Sioux City in parallel with Highway 75. It will provide a fun, safe, and healthy way to get to and from Sioux City and Le Mars, and will be the largest trail on the western side of the state connecting two major communities.

Newton said they have started building trails, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held this week in Merrill, Iowa, for a portion of the trail system.

The Cone Park 700-foot tubing hill and ice skating rink opened a year ago. Located near the Lewis & Clark ball park, the 35-acre Cone Park also offers an outdoor fire pit, and day lodge for warming, rentals, and concessions during the winter.

"It's tons of fun for everybody," Newton said about the tubing hill. "It's a great family activity."

Another exciting project the city is working on is a World Class Mountain Biking Course in the Sertoma and Cone Park area. The goal is to turn Cone Park into a legitimate mountain biking destination. The trail system will offer multiple flow-style trails optimized for mountain biking complete with jumps, bermed corners, rollers, rock gardens, and more! There will be trails and obstacles for riders of all skill levels.

Of course, Sioux City also offers Stone Park and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in the scenic Loess Hills of western Iowa, where people can hike and study nature.

Indoor Recreation

Sioux City is home to the Long Lines Recreation Center, which has a 53-foot indoor climbing wall, one of the tallest in Iowa, and is used frequently for youth basketball and youth tournaments. In the last couple of years two sports academies have come on the scene: The Arena in Sioux City and the United Sports Academy in North Sioux City.

"These facilities have been a tremendous addition to Siouxland. Not only do they bring athletes and families to the area frequently, they give Siouxland kids the opportunity to participate and excel in a variety of sports. It's a game changer for families in Siouxland," Newton said.

An indoor tennis court is being planned in South Sioux City, Neb., along the riverfront, close to the train bridge. It's designed to provide training for families who live in the area as well as many tourists who come for tournament events.

Entertainment

Sioux City provides many live venues for great music. During the summer, Saturday in the Park is held the Fourth of July weekend in Grandview Park. One of Iowa's largest music festivals, the popular event offers live music headlined by widely known performers, as well as festival food and games. The best part is it's free! Hard Rock Hotel & Casino features concert events indoors at the Anthem throughout the year, and the Outdoor Concert Series at Battery Park in the summer.

"They have a great lineup of artists each summer with their summer concert series," Newton said.

Other entertainment venues include the Orpheum Theatre, which shows plays, music concerts and comedic presentations; the Tyson Events Center, which hosts the Circus, NAIA Women's Volleyball tournaments, music concerts, monster truck shows, an indoor rodeo, and of course, the Sioux City Musketeers hockey and Sioux City Bandits indoor football teams; and the Siouxland Expo Center, which hosts community events, trade shows and sports events, among other activities.

And, last, but not least, Siouxland celebrates diversity in the community with festivals, such as ArtSplash, Riverssance, the Siouxland Asian festival, Mardi Gras and the Siouxland Multicultural Fair.

Arts and Culture

When you think of arts and culture in Sioux City, the Art Center and Gilchrist Learning Center come to mind along with the Sioux City Public Museum, the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center, the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation, the Sioux City Railroad Museum, the LaunchPAD Children's Museum and LAMB Arts Regional Theatre.

Over in South Sioux City, Neb., is the Siouxland Freedom Park, which is being built to honor the country's veterans. It's home to an exact half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. When fundraising is complete, plans are to complete a building for exhibits and education.

Siouxland is a great place to call home for the holidays. When you're back for a visit, be sure to check out the many attractions and see if coming home is a possibility for you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0