If spring has you thinking about an exterior refresh, you might be looking to hire a house painter to give your home a new look, follow these hints to make sure you get a pro.

Exterior and Interior Work

For this job, you want to look for an exterior painter. They will handle all the surfaces on the outside of your home. Some painters only do interior work; save them for when the kitchen needs updating. Before you start making calls, familiarize yourself with the surfaces on the outside of your home. Look around home stores and decorating magazines to get an idea of the look you want. You can even go so far as to get sample paints to give yourself a good idea of what colors you might like.

Picking a Painter

HomeAdvisor says that exterior painting can cost upwards of $4,000, so it pays to do your research here. Always get three to five estimates for any work to be done on your home. Before you call painters out to look at your home, see if you can go look at work they have done in your area.

Consultations and Estimates

Before giving you a price, a reputable painter will come out to look at your home. They will walk around and look at your current paint and evaluate any obstacles you have around the house. The more thorough the inspection that they do, the more accurate your quote will be.

Show each painter the looks and colors you have in mind and get their opinion. They may suggest that walls that get an extreme amount of sun be painted a lighter color or they may know that a certain product or finish doesn’t work well in your weather conditions. Listen to their expertise, but beware of getting pushed into using something you don’t want.

The painter will then give you an itemized quote. Compare the quotes that you got and note the differences in each one. Get references and call them to check.

8 Questions to Ask

HomeAdvisor suggests these questions to ask a paint contractor:

1. How long have you been in business?

2. Are you licensed and insured?

3. Do you belong to any professional organizations?

4. How long will the job take?

5. How many people are in your crew?

6. Will I be in the way if I’m at home while you work?

7. Do you guarantee your work?

8. What type of paint do you use and how long is it rated to last?