Yard is open canvas for Yard of the Month winners

"When I see something I like I know where I want to plant it," said Ellen, who has used her gardening knowledge from hands-on experience at two previous properties she's owned. "The placement just comes to me."

The result is a coordinated look with varied bright colors interspersed throughout like a painted canvas.

Ellen has a flowerbed designated solely for zinnias, which remind her of her father. She said zinnias were probably his favorite flower. She has a variety of colors here as well, including pinks, oranges and reds.

Ellen said she enjoys working in the yard - she tells her husband it's "cheap therapy - and therapy never ends, you realize."

"I like my roses. It's where I spend much of my free time - working with my flowers," she said.

Along the side of the house, she has planted irises, tomato plants (some come up voluntarily), hollyhocks, hydrangeas and holly. Her husband Marc, who mows the yard and helps with tree planting among other things, has planted some herbs.

In the backyard is a patio, where they can eat outside, swing and look out at the yard with all of its flower borders and trees. On the patio is a statue of a woman that she received from her sister and brother in-law.