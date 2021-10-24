Yard is open canvas for Yard of the Year winners

The 2021 Yard of the Year winners Marc and Ellen Christofferson started from a blank slate in April 2019 when their property at 6841 Palm Valley Drive was just a lot with no house on it.

"It was an empty, barren lot," said Ellen Christofferson, a retired instructor from Western Iowa Tech Community College. "We designed the new house to our specs."

In addition to designing the open concept floor plan and the room sizes of the 2,200-square-foot home, they planned the layout of the grounds, from the flowerbeds and plant placements to the number of trees, which included the minimum number required by the Homeowners Association. She considered their yard an "open canvas."

They planted a variety of evergreens and deciduous trees, such as Norway Spruce, Lindens, Locust, Blue Spruce and Norway Pine.

In addition, they planted roses, and more roses - about 30 bushes total - in coral, pink, fuschia and yellow. The roses share a border with many other colorful plants: sweet alyssum, moss roses, daylilies, boxwoods, elderberry, chrysanthemums, and Hibiscus blue chiffon Rose of Sharon. The mums in their glory have just started blooming. On the other side of the front entry, she has planted more Rose of Sharon, roses and moss roses, as well as irises and lilies.

Ellen chooses all the plants for the borders throughout the property and has started a new one in the side yard.

"When I see something I like I know where I want to plant it," said Ellen, who has used her gardening knowledge from hands-on experience at two previous properties she's owned. "The placement just comes to me."

The result is a coordinated look with varied bright colors interspersed throughout like a painted canvas.

Ellen has a flowerbed designated solely for zinnias, which remind her of her father. She said zinnias were probably his favorite flower. She has a variety of colors here as well, including pinks, oranges and reds.

Ellen said she enjoys working in the yard - she tells her husband it's "cheap therapy - and therapy never ends, you realize."

"I like my roses. It's where I spend much of my free time - working with my flowers," she said.

Along the side of the house, she has planted irises, tomato plants (some come up voluntarily), hollyhocks, hydrangeas and holly. Her husband Marc, who mows the yard and helps with tree planting among other things, has planted some herbs.

In the backyard is a patio, where they can eat outside, swing and look out at the yard with all of its flower borders and trees. On the patio is a statue of a woman that she received from her sister and brother in-law.

Ellen said she likes to plant perennials and plants that re-seed themselves every year (the moss roses and sweet alyssum) because they don't have to be replaced every year. She can just keep adding to her canvas.

For the Rose of Sharon, she drops seeds, then saves some of them and grows them till they are nice and tall, then she replants some and gives others away.

Ellen said a lady pulled up one day when she was deadheading flowers. "She said excuse me, I just love your yard. Can I take a look at it?" Ellen gave her a tour - they walked around and talked about gardening - and offered her some Rose of Sharon to take home.

The Yard of the Year winner said the lady and others express appreciation for all of her hard work and time that she spends in the yard to make it look good, and she plans to continue adding to her garden as she sees things she likes.

"It's still an open canvas. It depends what I see next," she said.

If you would like to nominate yourself or a neighbor for the Yard of the Month for next year, fill out an application and return it to the city manager's office.

Address it to Office of the City Manager, 405 6th Street, 2nd Floor, Sioux City, IA 51101. Or email jessicajohnson@sioux-city.org.

