For the August Yard of the Month winners, everything is coming up flowers. The yard belonging to Mike and Sally Roberts is full of blooming annuals and perennials that attract birds, bees and butterflies.
"I just have always liked flowers," said homeowner Sally Roberts, who works at Sioux City Community Schools in their school lunch program. "I get carried away. I like annuals. I add petunias to mix in with what I have and I get new perennials. It's a never-ending thing."
The "flower child" uses her summers off to plant flowers and spend time in the garden. She likes to put up shepherd's hooks to hang pots from and then she mixes annuals in with a little bit of everything.
Sally mostly chooses flowers that attract butterflies, bees and birds. She leaves the seeds in the fall for them to feast on, and then cleans them up in the spring.
She plants Monarda (Bee Balm)and Milkweed (which draws Monarch butterflies). Among the other flowers you will find in their yard are tall garden Phlox, roses, coneflowers, hardy hibiscus, sunflowers, morning glories, false indigo, irises, asiatic lilies, daylilies, cleomes, hollyhocks, zinnias, coleus, peonies, aster, yarrow, Trumpet Angel, and more.
She puts mandevilla in pots and plants a lot of clematis vines. She also has a Hyacinth Bean vine in the front, which can grow 15 to 20 feet tall. For bushes, she plants spirea, hydrangeas and barberry.
Sally especially enjoys sharing her flowers with others who want to grow them and take care of them. For example, she divides her daylilies and gives them away.
"It's nice to share flowers with people. I share them with my nephew, my mother and my sisters," she said.
In addition to the flowers, the homeowners have a small vegetable garden with pole beans and tomatoes. They can the tomatoes.
One of Sally's favorite things to do is decorate their yard for the holidays, especially Halloween, Christmas and Easter, when she mixes yard art in with the flowers.
Some days, yard work is an all day thing, said Mike Roberts, who works for MidAmerican Energy.
"We go out and pull weeds, and do deadheading, watering and fertilizing," Mike said.
"He cuts the grass, and I do the flowers. And he helps plant the flowers," Sally said. "He flies as a hobby and I don't like to fly, so I spend time in the yard."
To enjoy their yard, the homeowners sit outside, grill and have a drink.
"Most of the things we do are family related," Sally said.
As Yard of the Month winners, Mike and Sally Roberts will receive $25 from the Neighborhood Network.
Everyone is encouraged to submit a nomination for Yard of the Month. If you would like to nominate someone for Yard of the Month, fill out the application and return it to the city manager's office anytime.
Address it to the Office of the City Manager, 405 6th Street, 2nd Floor, Sioux City, Iowa 51101. Or email jessicajohnson@siouxcity.org.