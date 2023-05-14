Many of us spend a lot of time in our yards to make them beautiful to enjoy with family and friends. Here's your chance to get recognized for it!

During the months of June through September, you can nominate your yard, your neighbor's yard, a friend's yard or any yard within Sioux City limits for Yard of the Month.

Sponsored by the City of Sioux City and Sioux City Journal Communications, the 13th Yard of the Month program recognizes residents who make their properties stand out and make a difference in the community's curb appeal.

Each month, judges will select a winner from the community, and the winner will receive a sign for their yard, recognition in the Sioux City Journal and presentation of the award by the City Council at a City Council meeting.

In October, a Yard of the Year will be chosen from the entries. The winner for the year will receive a yard sign, recognition in the Sioux City Journal and a letter of commendation presented at a Sioux City Council meeting.

Applications for Yard of the Month are now being accepted and must be received no later than the 15th day of the prior month. The winners will be announced in the Sioux City Journal starting in June.

The Yard of the Month will also be publicized in the Sioux City calendar, on the City of Sioux City website, in the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce newsletter, and on entry forms, available on the city's website.

The criteria for judging the Yard of the Month include appearance of house (windows and paint), lawn mowed and trimmed, overall appearance - free of litter, weeds and clutter, mulched flowerbeds, bushes and trees, creativity and originality, unique landscape features, appearance and condition of flowers, maintained bushes and trees, homeowner creation and overall appearance from the curb.

The idea for the Yard of the Month contest came from Jim Jung, a Master Gardener. Members of the Yard of the Month committee in 2023 are Jung, Committee Chairman; Mimi Shanahan, Sioux City resident and Master Gardener; Jessica Johnson, Project Management Specialist, City of Sioux City; Jean Hansen, Advertorial Writer, Sioux City Journal Communications; and Laurie Taylor, Sioux City resident.

"I think this project has been such a success. People in the community have been gracious about showing us their yards. Yard of the Month is designed to help instill pride in our city so that people want to clean it up and beautify it. It's like a wildfire. When people see beautiful yards, they want to copy them. I think this program has really taken off and become a healthy competition and a learning experience, too," Jung said.

"This is a lot of fun I think," added Shanahan. "It supports community pride and gives recognition for yard work. People really do appreciate seeing beautiful yards when they walk by."

If you would like to nominate yourself or a neighbor for the Yard of the Month, fill out an application and return it to the city manager's office. Applications are available online at www.sioux-city.org/community/yard-of-the-month.

Address it to Office of the City Manager, 405 6th Street, 2nd Floor, Sioux City, IA 51101. Or email jessicajohnson@sioux-city.org.

The Yard of the Month Committee reminds residents to be mindful of drought conditions and to please conserve water when possible. This includes watering lawns in the early morning hours or late in the evening.