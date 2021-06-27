Yard of the Month contest resumes in July

After a year off because of the pandemic, the Yard of the Month committee is coming together again to recognize Sioux Cityans who work hard to keep the community looking attractive.

Sponsored by the City of Sioux City and Sioux City Journal Communications, the 11th Yard of the Month program will begin in July.

Each month, judges will select a winner from the community, and the winner will receive a sign in the yard and presentation of the award at a City Council meeting.

In October, a Yard of the Year will be chosen from the entries. The winner for the year will receive a yard sign and recognition by the City Council.

Applications for Yard of the Month must be received no later than the 15th day of the prior month, and the winners will be announced in the Sioux City Journal's HOME section the second Sunday of each month starting in July.

The Yard of the Month will also be publicized in the Sioux City calendar, on the City of Sioux City website, in the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce newsletter, and on entry forms, available on the city's website.