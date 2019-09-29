September Yard of the Month winners Rick and Paula Ashcraft have spent the past three years making their home their own.
Their ranch style home at 4766 Birch Way was built 23 years ago by Paula's parents, and her and Rick have lived in it for three years, making large and small changes to the landscaping.
"My dad had bushes planted and threw in a few fake flowers. A couple of sisters' friends' kids pulled the bushes out. They offered. I'm glad we did. It would've been more work. We had to build the other garage (at the time)," said Paula, who operates a salon out of their home.
In the front yard, the homeowners planted a colorful combination of purple and red petunias in big pots between the garages. They also combined a variety of annuals and perennials in flower beds featuring a lot of easy to care for vincas in red, pink, purple and white varieties, daylilies, knockout roses, hardy hibiscus, hydrangeas and elephant ear.
In the backyard, they brought in 20 tons of dirt to form the corner berms. They planted red celosia flowers, hostas, lilies, elephant ear, peonies and more.
Paula's favorites include tuberous begonias, and annuals, such as flat moss roses, dahlias and lantanas, which are in pots down the steps on the deck.
"Rick is more into bulbs, he plants the cannas (in orange and red colors)," Paula said.
They get their plants and statuary in Sioux City and surrounding areas, including McCook Lake.
They work on the yard some every day after working full-time jobs. Rick, a city bus driver, mows a couple of times a week.
During the warm months of the year, the Ashcrafts also take care of the pool. On Saturday afternoons they like to hang out and swim. They often have pool parties.
"We just hang out and sit out here a lot. We have a lot of guests in the summer," Paula said. I's like a resort. We have a lot of weekend guests. They say they would just sit out here and look at the yard."
Passersby frequently comment about their yard.
"We have people walking around constantly. Some said they felt like the yard was a golf course because it's so manicured," she said.
As Yard of the Month winners, the Ashcrafts will receive $25 from the Sioux City Neighborhood Network.
If you would like to submit a nomination for Yard of the Month, applications are available online at www.sioux-city.org/community/yard-of-the-month. They can be emailed to jessicajohnson@sioux-city.org or delivered to the City Manager's office in City Hall, 405 6th Street, 2nd Floor, Sioux City, Iowa 51101.