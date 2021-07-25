Yard of the Month is familiar to many

After a period of filling pots with flowers, Becky said she saw the value of adding perennials to the mix of plants.

A real focal point of the property is the open front porch, which has been repainted and styled with new tile, carpet and curtains. They also had the archway redone and added supports.

The porch is their favorite place to relax, read a book and visit with friends.

In front of the porch is a brick patio featuring a green antique looking bench, fluorescent green pots and a fountain.

Since Becky retired a year ago from teaching fourth grade in South Sioux City, her second career for 18 years, she enjoys having more time to work in the yard and buying plants early in the season.

In the backyard, Becky planted a vegetable garden with sunflowers, kale, peppers, kohlrabi, cucumbers, radishes and different kinds of beans. She keeps pests away with a combination of essential oils and chicken wire.

Randy, who managed the bookstore for three years and did fundraising at Morningside University for 14 years, retired in December of 2016. He mows the large yard, takes care of the moles, and works on other projects around the house. Randy said he has spent his entire 70 years within six blocks in Morningside.