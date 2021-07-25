Yard of the Month is familiar to many

The Yard of the Month for July belongs to Randy and Becky Hansen, 1602 Morningside Ave.
The Hansens have lived in their home 22 years; both were raised in the general vicinity of their current address in the Peters Park area. On their front sidewalk it proudly states their Morningside Alumni status.
Becky said she always wanted an old house, and she got her chance when this two-story home, built in 1907, became available across the street from Morningside University.
"It's interesting to end up living in this house. It's funny I never even looked at this house, and I went to junior high school in this neighborhood," Becky said.
Initially, the Hansens were interested in the house because they wanted to live close to their business, the former Ben Franklin store on Morningside Avenue.
Since the Hansens have owned the house, they have removed trees and, instead of planting grass in those areas, they created interesting displays featuring containers filled with flowers and trailing plants for a rainbow of color, and fun, whimsical art staked in the ground. A display with sunflower garden art is surrounded by pavers and includes daylilies in the circle. More daylilies are featured along the fence between the Hansens' home and the Northwest Area Education Agency (AEA) next door. Becky added more plants, including a hydrangea bush, a rose bush, flowers and garden art, including a birdhouse, along the fence line.
After a period of filling pots with flowers, Becky said she saw the value of adding perennials to the mix of plants.
A real focal point of the property is the open front porch, which has been repainted and styled with new tile, carpet and curtains. They also had the archway redone and added supports.
The porch is their favorite place to relax, read a book and visit with friends.
In front of the porch is a brick patio featuring a green antique looking bench, fluorescent green pots and a fountain.
Since Becky retired a year ago from teaching fourth grade in South Sioux City, her second career for 18 years, she enjoys having more time to work in the yard and buying plants early in the season.
In the backyard, Becky planted a vegetable garden with sunflowers, kale, peppers, kohlrabi, cucumbers, radishes and different kinds of beans. She keeps pests away with a combination of essential oils and chicken wire.
Randy, who managed the bookstore for three years and did fundraising at Morningside University for 14 years, retired in December of 2016. He mows the large yard, takes care of the moles, and works on other projects around the house. Randy said he has spent his entire 70 years within six blocks in Morningside.
"All my education was within four blocks and now I live here," he said. "They took down Longfellow two months ago."
Becky said her favorite part of the yard is the fence line, where she can change the flowers every year. Randy said his favorite part is the porch and the way the property looks.
"I like the solo lights, especially during the night hours. The porch has a nice, comfortable look. You don't see many porches like this," he said.
Becky said she is enjoying her retirement in the old house.
"I have never been able to sit here (in the porch) and have friends over. I waited my whole life for an old house."
They frequently do tailgating on the porch for Morningside.
The Hansens were nominated for Yard of the Month by a person who walks past this home daily and admires the lawn.
They said they get comments frequently from passersby saying "I love your yard" or "You're the one that has all the displays."
If you would like to nominate yourself or a neighbor for the Yard of the Month, fill out an application and return it to the city manager's office.
Address it to Office of the City Manager, 405 6th Street, 2nd Floor, Sioux City, IA 51101. Or email jessicajohnson@sioux-city.org.