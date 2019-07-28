July Yard of the Month winners Mark and Barbara Renfro, took what was started by the previous homeowner and have continued to improve upon it.
One of the things they improved upon at their Morningside home located at 2600 S. Martha was the patio in the backyard.
"My wife and I took all the bricks, dug it all out, and created a new patio with river rocks and flagstone. We have two fire pits. One was here before. We use the patio for entertaining, to look at the yard, and as a place to sit outside and eat," said Mark, a retired schoolteacher who taught for 40 years.
Just outside the door of their side of the duplex, the homeowners have a covered composite deck with a dining table and chairs and a counter height bar with stools. They use this shady space when it gets hot outdoors.
"We love coming out here," Mark said.
Up next to the house, the homeowners replanted several rose plants, and added statuary, including a sunflower standing up at the end of the flowerbed.
Along the back fence, they hung lights to draw attention to their flower garden. This flowerbed features hostas, daylilies, a butterfly bush, zinnias, and more. Along the side, they planted peonies, as well as more daylilies and hostas. The zinnia portion of the yard used to be all vegetables.
Mark said he loves to garden.
"It gives me something to do and I have something to show for what I do. It's what I like to do," he said. "You have to keep up with it."
As Yard of the Month winners, the Renfros will receive $25 from the Sioux City Neighborhood Network.
If you would like to submit a nomination for Yard of the Month, applications are available online at www.sioux-city.org/community/yard-of-the-month. They can be emailed to jessicajohnson@sioux-city.org or delivered to the City Manager's office in City Hall, 405 6th Street, 2nd Floor, Sioux City, Iowa 51101.