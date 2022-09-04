Yard of the Month winners draw gardening inspiration from YouTube

When Tim and Kim Wilson moved into their home over 33 years ago, there were few plants in it, mainly a tree and lilac bushes.

"That was probably about it. There was a long line of bridal wreaths on one side. We took them out and planted spirea bushes, which are low maintenance," said Kim. "We didn't really start doing landscaping till three years ago. Our children moved out and we got to move on. A big start was the spirea bushes. We planted the limelight hydrangeas five years ago. It has been a process."

When the children were young, the couple did plant one to two new plants a year, she said, but the plants had to be low-key, not requiring a lot of care. They added the most plants when Tim retired after 38 years of being a firefighter. With his time freed up they remodeled the house and turned to doing more landscaping.

Kim draws her inspiration for the yard from watching YouTube videos.

"YouTube is full of gardening tips," she said. "That was a lot of help to me. I learned a lot. It helped me pick up a shovel and have confidence. "I'm still always learning and watching YouTube gardening channels."

When you look around, you will notice that their yard contains a lot of red plants.

"I do like red. It contrasts great with the color of the house," she said. "I didn't realize how many plants were fire-related, all the red ones. I got my plant tags out. It was not on purpose originally to choose things fire-related, but I did."

Their yard also contains a whole lot of green, with a good combination of grass, boxwoods and arborvitaes. She packed in as many plants as she could, while leaving plenty of space for grass.

"My husband likes the look of grass with the plants," she said.

One of their new plantings is coleus. When Kim chooses annuals, she does her research.

"I decided to use coleus because last year I did petunias and they were a lot of work. You have to fertilize weekly if you want them to bloom and you have to spray for aphids. The coleus are a little less work. I love all of the colors they have now in the coleus," she said.

They like to play around with all different shapes of plants, which is evident in the limelight hydrangea with the coleus and boxwood in the front yard. To them the other side looked bare and they weren't sure what to do with it at first.

"We're novice gardeners. We were looking on the Internet and this (a checkerboard pattern) popped up," she said.

They initially planted Whipcord arborvitaes in that space, but they died. Inspiration on what to do with the space next came from Tim's trip to a nursery in Iowa City. He brought back the beautiful pot that became the highlight of the new garden space. They used it as a starting point for the arrangement, which was inspired by gardens in Europe she saw on the Internet.

On one side of the house they planted purple coneflower, Millennium and Serendipity alliums, butterfly bush, bee balm (Monarda) and Weigela.

"That's a slim bed there. I like such variety. I have a lot of plants. A lot of them stay really small," she said.

Kim said they spend about an hour a day working in the yard. Or about 10 hours a week, including mowing.

"My husband and I are equal partners in our garden," she said.

Kim said they like to enjoy their property by sitting outside, mainly on the back patio, because Morningside Avenue tends to be pretty busy. They appreciate the comments from neighbors because of their gardening efforts.

"I'm glad my neighbors like to walk by our house and look at our yard," she said. "I think everyone should have some pride in how their yard looks."

