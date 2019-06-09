Yard of the Month winners Mark and Susan Tighe bought their Tudor style home at 4118 Perry Way 12 years ago, and have been making changes to their acre lot ever since.
When they started, the yard consisted mainly of grass.
"It was a big green pasture. Every year we have added a few more things. We thought why not do something to make our property come alive. Green grass doesn't do anything for me. We wanted to make our yard come alive with some color and give it character," said Mark Tighe.
They like to do a little bit every year to enhance their yard, and to them it's a big place to experiment. One of their more recent improvements was installing a black wrought iron fence around the property. Otherwise, they like to add new plants here and there. Susan, who has taken master gardener courses, usually picks out the plants and Mark digs the holes. They have received plants and inspiring ideas at an area garden center and from Susan's mother, who loved to plant flowers.
In their yard, the Tighes have planted black-eyed susans, one of Mark's favorites, as well as burning bush, phlox, lilies in about every color imaginable, and the bigger hybrid irises. In addition, they have included several varieties of hostas in shady areas as ground cover with tall, well-manicured, majestic trees over 100 years old acting as canopies.
Other plants you might find in their yard are daylilies, salvia, ferns, impatiens, begonias, geraniums, cannas, peonies, marigolds, columbine, chrysanthemums, lamb's ear, moon flowers, clematis, lily of the valley, and roses - a colorful combination of annuals and perennials.
In the spring, they have 3,000 tulips in bloom, Susan Tighe said.
"I always say we have more varieties of plants in this backyard. It's such a big place," Mark said.
In addition to the interesting combination of trees, flowers, vines, wild grasses and bushes, the homeowners incorporated eye-catching statuary, a bird bath, a seating area and a gazebo.
As a beautiful border along one of the backyard fence lines, the Tighes planted bushes, including lilacs and bridal wreath.
Their property butts up against Perry Creek, making an interesting backdrop and creating a nice, natural border to it all.
"I like it. It's not a barren landscape. It sure is a nice view out our windows," Mark said.
Mark didn't really consider himself a gardener until he and Susan moved to Sioux City to their acre lot.
"I learned from my wife. I didn't know anything about gardening. I thought we have all of this space. Let's make it come alive. With the mature trees, it feels like your own world, but it's really not," he said.
The Tighes stay busy with several business endeavors, yet they still manage to carve out time to keep their property looking its best.
"It's work, about 10-15 hours per week, more when we're doing spring planting," Mark said. "Otherwise, we're busy mowing, trimming, and keeping weeds from getting out of control.
"If you don't mind digging holes and you have the ambition to water, gardening is a worthwhile endeavor," Mark said.
As Yard of the Month winners, the Tighes receive $25 from the Sioux City Neighborhood Network.
If you would like to submit a nomination for Yard of the Month, applications are available online at www.sioux-city.org/community/yard-of-the-month. They can be emailed to jessicajohnson@sioux-city.org or delivered to the City Manager's office in City Hall, 405 6th Street, 2nd Floor, Sioux City, Iowa 51101.