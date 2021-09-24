A DIY Wedding Checklist

As a bride or groom, planning a wedding can be a beautiful experience. Some of the benefits are being able to control all of the creative decisions along the way.

It can also be a lot to handle if done incorrectly.

Fortunately, there are some tried and true things to remember when putting together a plan for your wedding. Follow along with the checklist below to make sure you’re not forgetting anything as your special day nears.

Create a Budget

Paying for your wedding doesn’t have to break the bank. With proper planning, you can pull off the event of your dreams if you stay within a pre-determined budget.

How much you’re willing to spend will be determined by what is available to you, either through your own savings or financial help from family members.

Either way, creating a realistic budget will help you stay focused as you secure things like the venue, band, food and photographers.

Reserve the Venues

Once you’ve landed on a wedding date, choose the venue or venues where your event will be taking place. Many couples are following the recent trend of holding the wedding ceremony and reception in the same building.