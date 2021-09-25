Connect with Welcome Boxes

Your big day is all about you and your partner. But if guests are coming from afar or if you’re having a destination wedding, you need to show some love to your guests, too.

Put together welcome bags, boxes or baskets to make your attendees feel like they’re a special part of your wedding.

Start with Snacks

Start off with things to make your guests feel more at home on the road. These can include snacks, candies, bottled water, specialty coffees, or tiny bottles of bubbly to kick off your celebrations. Lend a local flavor to your gifts by choosing local brands. Vendors may even be willing to add a monogram and date to the labels to make your gifts more special.

Get Out

Also include travel guides and suggested destinations for guests who aren’t familiar with the area. Include directions to the ceremony and reception locations, along with transportation information. You can include tickets to popular local attractions, ideas for sightseeing and a list of your favorite restaurants. Toss in travel-sized goodies like sunscreen for a beachy locale or handwarmers for a snowy destination.

Party Time