COVID Concerns: Feeding Guests

If we’ve learned anything during the pandemic, it’s to expect the unexpected. As venues begin to open back up, we’ll likely see a change in how weddings are experienced, at least in the near future.

And while some states have completely relaxed gathering and masking protocols, it’s ultimately up to you on what, if any, precautions you’d like to put in place for your wedding day.

Read on for some expert tips on what to consider when planning your wedding.

Food Service Considerations

If you’re concerned about protecting your guests from potential exposure to COVID-19, there are certain precautions you can take. There is no evidence to suggest that handling food or eating is associated with directly spreading COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, people sharing utensils and congregating around food service areas can pose a risk.

The CDC recommends that you limit food or beverage service in areas in which people are more likely to congregate as that may encourage unmasked interactions.

Here are a couple of other suggestions from the CDC to discuss with your venue and vendors: