COVID Concerns: Feeding Guests

If we’ve learned anything during the pandemic, it’s to expect the unexpected. As venues begin to open back up, we’ll likely see a change in how weddings are experienced, at least in the near future.
And while some states have completely relaxed gathering and masking protocols, it’s ultimately up to you on what, if any, precautions you’d like to put in place for your wedding day.
Read on for some expert tips on what to consider when planning your wedding.
Food Service Considerations
If you’re concerned about protecting your guests from potential exposure to COVID-19, there are certain precautions you can take. There is no evidence to suggest that handling food or eating is associated with directly spreading COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, people sharing utensils and congregating around food service areas can pose a risk.
The CDC recommends that you limit food or beverage service in areas in which people are more likely to congregate as that may encourage unmasked interactions.
Here are a couple of other suggestions from the CDC to discuss with your venue and vendors:
• Use touchless payment options as much as possible, if available.
• Ask customers and staff to exchange cash or card payments by placing them on a receipt tray or on the counter rather than by hand to avoid direct hand-to-hand contact.
• Make sure staff is cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces such as pens, counters, or hard surfaces between use and encourage patrons to use their own pens.
• Provide physical guides, such as tape on floors or sidewalks and signs on walls, to ensure that people remain at least six feet apart when waiting in line to order or pick up.
• If a cafeteria or group dining room is used, serve individually plated meals or grab-and-go options, and hold activities in separate areas.
• Avoid offering any self-serve food or drink options, such as buffets, salad bars and drink stations.
Consider a Microwedding
In the face of the pandemic, many couples are opting for more intimate wedding ceremonies, tabbed “microweddings” by the wedding expert site, TheKnot.com. These types of events typically include a guest list of up to 50 guests and considered a cross between an elopement and a big, traditional wedding.
With smaller guest counts, you may be able to stretch your budget. According to The Knot 2019 Real Weddings Study, the average overall guest count was also down, while the average cost per guest went up.