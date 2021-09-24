There are many things to consider when looking for a local wedding planner.
You’ll need someone who is patient and flexible enough to go with your boldest visions, but also someone who is firm enough to negotiate and manage contracts with vendors and venues.
Since every wedding is different, it’s important to find a local wedding planner who can take your goals and make them happen.
A local wedding planner can take some stressful things off your plate, plus they live and breathe wedding planning, making them ideal partners to help come up with ideas or details you haven’t considered.
Ask Your Friends
Referrals are the best way for local wedding planners to grow their business. Everyone knows someone who has gotten married or can point you to someone who has. And, odds are, someone you know has worked with a wedding planner.
Find a bride or groom who you respect and ask them about their wedding planner experiences. You can also pose the question to your social media following to see what type of feedback you receive.
Even after you have gotten a few referrals, do your own research by speaking with some planners to see if they would be a good fit for your wedding day. You’ll find that some local wedding planners specialize in larger weddings, while others may concentrate on smaller ones.
Depending on your needs, you’ll want to find a local wedding planner who can turn your wedding dreams into a reality.
Find a Certified Wedding Planner
When shopping for a local wedding planner, be sure to interview a few before making your final decision. Reputable professionals will be honest when it comes to their experience and the type of qualifications they possess.
While certainly not a necessity, you may consider finding a local professional who holds credentials with the American Association of Certified Wedding Planners. This professional organization features a bevy of trained or certified wedding planners. The organization provides support, resources and networking for wedding planners, as well as professional development, certification and continuing education.
Ask your potential wedding planner if they are part of the AACWP or any other wedding planning groups. These types of credentials will only help solidify that you’re working with someone who takes their profession seriously.