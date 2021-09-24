There are many things to consider when looking for a local wedding planner.

You’ll need someone who is patient and flexible enough to go with your boldest visions, but also someone who is firm enough to negotiate and manage contracts with vendors and venues.

Since every wedding is different, it’s important to find a local wedding planner who can take your goals and make them happen.

A local wedding planner can take some stressful things off your plate, plus they live and breathe wedding planning, making them ideal partners to help come up with ideas or details you haven’t considered.

Ask Your Friends

Referrals are the best way for local wedding planners to grow their business. Everyone knows someone who has gotten married or can point you to someone who has. And, odds are, someone you know has worked with a wedding planner.

Find a bride or groom who you respect and ask them about their wedding planner experiences. You can also pose the question to your social media following to see what type of feedback you receive.