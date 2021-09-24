Cheese is definitely having a moment. As part of charcuterie boards, displays and other elegant meals, the cheesier the better. Put this trend front and center at your reception with these ideas.

Grilled Cheese Bar

Talk to your caterers about a custom grilled cheese bar with different flavors of breads, spreads and cheeses. Choose melty cheeses like nutty Gruyere, sharp cheddar and gooey fontina. Next, consider the bread. Think sourdough, rye and other easily sliceable breads. You can also add a variety of fruits – apple is a great choice – herbs, aromatics, veggies and more.

Macaroni and Cheese Bar

Similarly to the grilled cheese bar, this station combines different cheese sauces with your guests’ choices of pasta and toppings. Pasta shapes to look at include macaroni, cavatappi, rotini or penne. Sauces can include a creamy alfredo, classic cheddar, Swiss and Gruyere, or blue cheese. For toppings, thing about crispy bacon or pancetta, cool diced tomatoes, steamed broccoli, spicy jalapenos and chopped herbs.

Cheese Cake