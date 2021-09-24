Going Green for your Wedding

Your wedding can be green without a single splash of the color appearing. Making your big day sustainable and eco-friendly gets easier every year as the wedding industry hops on board the green trend.

Here are some tips for having a big day with a little carbon footprint.

Responsible Rings

Well before getting to the details of your wedding day, you can make sure your engagement and wedding bands are sourced responsibly. Use the Kimberly Process Certification Scheme to track your stones and ask your jeweler if they’re committed to using conflict-free stones. Lab-created stones may have a bad rap, but they’ve got a lower impact on the environment. And recycling isn’t just for the empty bottles of bubbly. Reusing estate jewelry is an environmentally responsible choice with great vintage vibes.

Recyclable Invitations

Pick wedding stationery that’s printed on recycled paper or uses alternatives like upcycled fabrics or even wood. Seed paper, a biodegradable material that sprouts into flowers when planted in a pot of soil, is a great and whimsical choice for your wedding invitations, RSVP cards, thank-you notes and more.

Choose an Eco-Friendly Venue