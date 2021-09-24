Going Green for your Wedding

Your wedding can be green without a single splash of the color appearing. Making your big day sustainable and eco-friendly gets easier every year as the wedding industry hops on board the green trend.
Here are some tips for having a big day with a little carbon footprint.
Responsible Rings
Well before getting to the details of your wedding day, you can make sure your engagement and wedding bands are sourced responsibly. Use the Kimberly Process Certification Scheme to track your stones and ask your jeweler if they’re committed to using conflict-free stones. Lab-created stones may have a bad rap, but they’ve got a lower impact on the environment. And recycling isn’t just for the empty bottles of bubbly. Reusing estate jewelry is an environmentally responsible choice with great vintage vibes.
Recyclable Invitations
Pick wedding stationery that’s printed on recycled paper or uses alternatives like upcycled fabrics or even wood. Seed paper, a biodegradable material that sprouts into flowers when planted in a pot of soil, is a great and whimsical choice for your wedding invitations, RSVP cards, thank-you notes and more.
Choose an Eco-Friendly Venue
Look for hotels and event spaces that are LEED certified and have Energy Star ratings. LEED means Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, and it’s an independent verification that a venue was designed and built using strategies that try to improve energy savings, water efficiency, carbon emissions reduction, indoor environmental quality and stewardship of resources.
Don’t Trash Your Decor
Find ways to reuse, recycle or donate the decorations you use in your wedding. Send the flowers to local hospitals, senior centers and homeless shelters. Gift food and favors to your venue’s service staff, family or guests. For things like lanterns or mirrors, send them to local thrift stores.
Rent, Don’t Buy
Look into renting items instead of buying single-use disposables. Some of the things you can rent are glassware, linens and more. If you do have to use disposables, try to choose paper things that you can recycle or will biodegrade instead of plastics.
Make a Green Exit
Instead of tossing rice or confetti, have your guests use lavender, rose petals, fresh herbs or micro flowers. These items are biodegradable and colorful, giving a pop of color to your grand exit. Put them in paper bags for guests to grab.