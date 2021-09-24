Plan the Perfect Outdoor Wedding

Outdoor weddings are gorgeous and romantic. But they present a special challenge when it comes to planning. Follow this easy checklist to make your outdoor wedding day as stress-free as possible.

• Have an alternative location. No one likes to think of it raining on their wedding day, but it’s a possibility that must be considered. Have a backup plan if you wake up and the weather is out of sync with your plans.

• Have a communication plan. If anything big comes up (like that big location change), have a quick and easy way to communicate those changes with vendors and guests. This can be a note on your wedding website or on social media, or you can turn over all the responsibility to your wedding planner or coordinator. Set up a plan to have bridesmaids or other trusted friends mind the phones if you don’t have a planner or coordinator.

• Have a plan for parking. This is especially true if you’re getting married in a backyard or at a restaurant or park. If you don’t have enough space, try to make an arrangement with a nearby school or church and include the parking info on your wedding website.

• Check on noise rules and regulations. Check on local laws and venue rules when it comes to volume and times for your musicians and DJs.