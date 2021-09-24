Set Up a Fun Photo Booth

You want to provide ways for your guests to remember your special night. What better way than to give them a fun keepsake they can hang on to for years to come?
A photo booth makes this a possibility. With fun props and hilarious photos, you’ll have high-end mementos for every guest who participates.
Hire a Company
Many photographers have integrated the photo booth into their professional services. If it’s in your budget to do so, you can hire a photography company to set up and manage the booth during your entire reception.
Be sure to get a full quote for the project so you’re not surprised on wedding day. Any professional photographer should be able to tell you how much a booth setup will be, as well as how long it will take them to prepare and tear down the booth.
Let them take care of the heavy lifting, including selecting the spot, providing the equipment, bringing the props and handling the dissemination of photographs to each guest while you sit back and enjoy your special day.
Go DIY
If you’re on a tighter budget, you may find yourself putting together a DIY booth. Fortunately, with a little planning, this is a totally do-able project.
First, consider your location. Your DIY photo booth should be located where guests can easily find it. Be sure to never interrupt the flow of your event, which means placing it in dance floor corners or unused coat closets.
If your reception is outside, you’ll probably have more space to find a suitable location. Just make sure guests can easily access it for some memorable photo fun.
Think Video
Video and virtual reality booths have also caught fire in recent years. You may need to enlist the help of professional videographers to pull off this type of booth.
Guests can act silly or deliver a special message via video, and then download the file with a special link from the company.
This is a great way of producing a tangible parting gift for each guest.
You may also be able to immediately upload some of the videos to your wedding website or social media platforms, as well.