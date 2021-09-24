Set Up a Fun Photo Booth

You want to provide ways for your guests to remember your special night. What better way than to give them a fun keepsake they can hang on to for years to come?

A photo booth makes this a possibility. With fun props and hilarious photos, you’ll have high-end mementos for every guest who participates.

Hire a Company

Many photographers have integrated the photo booth into their professional services. If it’s in your budget to do so, you can hire a photography company to set up and manage the booth during your entire reception.

Be sure to get a full quote for the project so you’re not surprised on wedding day. Any professional photographer should be able to tell you how much a booth setup will be, as well as how long it will take them to prepare and tear down the booth.

Let them take care of the heavy lifting, including selecting the spot, providing the equipment, bringing the props and handling the dissemination of photographs to each guest while you sit back and enjoy your special day.

Go DIY

If you’re on a tighter budget, you may find yourself putting together a DIY booth. Fortunately, with a little planning, this is a totally do-able project.