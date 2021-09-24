Setting up a Charity Registry

A charity registry gives your wedding guests the option to give to your selected charity in lieu of giving you a wedding gift.

With more couples opting for minimalist weddings and lifestyles, charity registries are growing in popularity. Furthermore, couples are living together before marriage and getting married later in life. These couples don’t need or want the traditional wedding gifts on most registries, but donating to charity can give them an auspicious beginning and give their guests a great way to honor their love.

Here are some things to consider when looking for charities for your guests to support on your behalf.

Evaluating Charities

The charity evaluation site Charity Navigator said to make sure the charity you are considering is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) public charity. You can ask for the organization’s Employer Identification Number and check their site to confirm the status.

Take a look at the charity’s finances. Healthy organizations are financially efficient and sustainable. The organization should also be accountable and transparent. Charities should be an open book, the site says, and follow good governance practices. Other than that, make sure to choose an organization that supports causes that are close to your heart.