Think Outside the Box

With the overall natural beauty found during the fall season, it’s no wonder why so many couple are opting for unique venues to host their special day.

Fall lends itself to a variety of enchanting venue ideas indoors or outside. You can access the great outdoors to take advantage of the fall beauty or invite the colors inside with a unique theme.

No matter which location you choose, the season provides a bounty of outstanding options when it comes to choosing your colors, decor and attire.

Think Outdoors

The temperate weather and the beautiful colors make the outdoors an ideal option for planning a romantic, memorable wedding.

Vintage farms. Thinking rustic? Consider a local country farm for your venue. These venues combine the best of both worlds – classic outdoor beauty and reclaimed barns. Many vintage farms offer plenty of space for a large guest list. You’ll also be supporting local farmers, as many have found ways to host events to supplement their regular revenue streams.