Tiny is Big

Your wedding is a big day, but what’s really huge right now are things that are tiny. Miniature foods, drinks, favors and even cakes are all the rage. Here are some ideas to help you incorporate this trend into your wedding.

Finger Foods

Finger sandwiches are a great idea for a garden wedding, but you can take this even further. Mini tacos, sliders, pigs in a blanket all can be miniaturized. Serve these tiny dishes as passed dishes or on distanced tables.

A Taste of Cake

Wedding cakes have been shrinking lately. Full cakes became cupcakes and are now cake pops and cake balls. These tiny treats can be stacked in layers and arranged in adorable ways to complement your decor and theme.

Drinks

We all know a tiny drink is most commonly a shot. There are ways, however, that your bartender can craft little specialty shots that are more elegance and less frat party.

Favors

Think little bottles of local honey or wine, miniature chocolate bars with your monogram and the date, itty bitty bottles of liquor —all are great ideas for jumping on the tiny train. Keep your tiny favors local to give your guests a great memento of the day.