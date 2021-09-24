Top Wedding Colors of 2021

Picking your wedding colors is a huge decision in planning your special day. Here are the top trendy colors for 2021 from the wedding experts at The Knot.

Blue

In the past few years, jewel tone blues in deep blues have been all the rage. But this year, look for lighter tones to take the stage. The dark blues will stay around as accent colors to set off powder blue, cornflower and French blue hues. Light blues work great with other pastels and even earth tones. Choose light blue ribbons, glassware and flowers such as sweet pea and hydrangeas.

Green

A recent trend of tropical themed weddings has brought green shades back into the spotlight. For 2021, look for a more retro look with mid-range greens. Pistachio and avocado greens will give your nuptials a cool vibe. Look for green dresses, ties and other accessories because green’s range makes it flattering for almost any skin tone. Look for flowers such as palms and ferns to add more green to your floral arrangements.

Purples