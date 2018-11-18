St. Luke’s College-UnityPoint Health has scheduled Campus Visit Days for the 2018-19 academic year. Interested students can register online at www.stlukescollege.edu to make a reservation for one of the following dates and times:
• Jan. 22 at 3 p.m.
• Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.
• March 21 at 2 p.m.
• April 26 at 2 p.m.
Campus visits are held in the College Building located at 2800 Pierce St. in Sioux City. Students visiting campus will have an opportunity to participate in hands-on activities while learning about each of the College’s health care programs. In addition, information will be provided on Admissions and Financial aid.
Campus Visit Days provide an excellent opportunity for prospective students and their families to learn more about St. Luke’s College. The College has bachelor’s degree completion programs in nursing and health sciences; associate degree programs in nursing, radiology and respiratory care; and certificates in Medical Laboratory Science and Phlebotomy. The college also provides specialty certification internships in Computerized Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound and Mammography.
An education at St. Luke’s College combines classroom learning with hospital-based clinical experiences. Students use advanced techniques and leading technology at St. Luke’s-UnityPoint Health, as well as rural community hospitals, clinics, schools and home health agencies. The College’s small class sizes promote close, personal relationships with other students pursuing the same or similar career goals. In a healthcare industry that is expected to grow, St. Luke’s graduates experience higher than average placement rates and are able to gain employment in a variety of healthcare settings.
Contact the Admissions Office at St. Luke’s College for more information on educational opportunities or to reserve your seat at one of the Campus Visit Days: (712) 279-3149 or visit our website: www.stlukescollege.edu.