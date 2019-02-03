Some people are lucky enough to find their career passion from an early age. For many of us, though, choosing a field of interest can be downright intimidating.
The choice between accounting and financial analysis, for example, may not sound very vast, but the intricacies of each are diverse indeed.
As such, difficulties in choosing a major are the driving force behind many college students opting for an “undeclared” designation. Experts advise students to settle on a major by the time they earn about 60 credit hours.
Do Your Research
Read, watch and listen to everything you can related to information on careers and emerging industries.
A great resource to start with is the Occupational Outlook Handbook (OOH), a publication by the U.S. Department of Labor that shares thorough information for nearly all jobs in the U.S. economy.
Use the OOH and other print, video or radio resources to educate yourself on salaries, job outlooks, working conditions and required education.
Career centers are also a great place to pick up informational packets, pamphlets and flyers that can help educate students on available majors.
Discuss Your Options
Talk with your advisor, parents, other family members and friends about your options. Sometimes the people around us have a better understanding of our key attributes and how we can leverage them into a successful career.
Academic advisors are trained in guiding students toward choosing appropriate courses, pursuing scholarship opportunities and maintaining extracurricular activities that tie in with the requirements of their prospective majors.
Take an Assessment
Your high school should be able to supply you with a skills assessment test that will help link your proficiencies with various career options.
Assessments are not meant to be the lone strategy in choosing a major, rather one of many pieces to the puzzle.
You can find a variety of free online assessments that require little time and effort in discovering the job options that excite you. Simply fill out information related to your key strengths and interests, and discuss the results with your parents.