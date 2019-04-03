If you’re going to college during the 2019-20 academic year, you can complete and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) beginning Oct. 1, 2018 using 2017 income tax data.
Before starting the FAFSA, create a Federal Student Aid ID (FSA ID) at fsaid.ed.gov. If you are considered dependent, a parent must also create an FSA ID. The IDs are needed to access the FAFSA and other Federal Student Aid websites, and will serve as signatures for the FAFSA.
Colleges will use the results of the FAFSA to determine how much they will award in financial aid. This could be a combination of scholarships, grants, work-study, and student loans.
For free help, see FAFSA Tools at EducationQuest.org or call the EducationQuest location nearest you to set up an appointment: Omaha – 888.357.6300, Lincoln – 800.303.3745, Kearney – 800.666.3721, or Scottsbluff − 800.303.3745, ext. 6654.