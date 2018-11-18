The Little Priest Tribal College (LPTC) is a local public community college operating in the states of Nebraska and Iowa. LPTC serves all students from all nationals and communities.
The college is named after Chief Little Priest, the last true war chief of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. It was his final words that now encapsulate our mission: “Be Strong and Educate My Children.”
In the Winnebago heritage of respect, integrity and self-reliance, LPTC was chartered in 1996 by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, a sovereign nation, to provide higher education opportunities. LPTC is a land grant institution and is part of the Nebraska Transfer Initiative program.
Our focus is to prepare students to transfer and successfully complete a major at a four-year institution, provide training opportunities for students to upgrade job skills and improve employability, and further, to provide language and culture classes that celebrate and preserve our cultural heritage.
Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, LPTC offers Associates of Arts and Associates of Science degrees in the following areas:
• Business
• Early Childhood Education
• Indigenous Science Environment
• Indigenous Science Health
• Interdisciplinary Studies
• Native American Studies
• Teacher Education
In addition to our outstanding dedicated faculty and a 8:1 student to instructor ratio, LPTC offers their students:
• Quality and affordable education
• Student housing, employment, financial aid and scholarships
• Academic, career and personal counseling
• Writing & Math Labs
• Student technology center
• Student dining facility
• Culturally rich, quality and comfortable learning environment
• Online and distance learning classes
• Division II College Athletics
• Student government, groups and activities
• Community and Continuing Education Program
• GED testing site
• And more…
‘THERE IS STRENGTH IN YOU!’
Kristina Kemm, Thornton, CO
When I first came to Little Priest, the school and community came at me with open arms putting me at ease. Being here I can see the native culture vibrantly standing out within the education system as well as the students. My experience here has been well spent, making new connections and friendships. The staff and professors are here for you, Little Priest is here for you.
Davean Yazzie, Student Athlete, Tuba City, AZ
Being at Little Priest Tribal College has been very beneficial. It is a friendly environment and everyone in the community and school is very welcoming. The school provides tutoring, a learning lab to do homework and also provide one-on-one help from instructors. Little Priest Tribal College provides the tools to be successful and to help you achieve your academic endeavors. It also introduces the Native American Culture.