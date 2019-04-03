College is a major life transition full of many unknowns. Unknown people, places and experiences. While it can be overwhelming and scary, don’t let it get to you. Here’s an (un)helpful guide to follow for success in college.
Never go to class or do your homework.
Class is a lot like cable. You’re paying for it whether you use the service or not. Sure, it’s not always fun, but it is a necessity toward achieving your goals. Put on your big kid pants, set your alarm for 7:45 a.m. and get to class.
Never leave your room.
One of the best parts about college is finding who you are with a bunch of people doing the same thing. You cannot do that from the confines of your room. There will be plenty of opportunities to get involved in whatever interests you. Even getting involved in a work study job can open doors you never knew existed.
Never ask for help.
If you have a question, odds are someone else has the same question. You won’t look stupid and people are usually more than willing to help whether it be on your stats homework or how to get a coffee stain out of your shirt. Every school has the resources to help you succeed; it’s up to you to take advantage of them.
Don’t keep up basic hygiene.
Your roommate will not appreciate it. You’ll be known as the stinky one on first floor and everyone will go a roundabout way just so they don’t have to walk by your room to get to class. You don’t have to go above and beyond; just shower, do your laundry, and keep your room somewhat tidy.
Go crazy with freedom.
Don’t be the freshman that gets in over their heads with all the new freedom they acquire away from home. You’ll regret that tattoo. You’ll regret that all-nighter. And, you will definitely regret that 8 am class you slept through all semester and failed.
Don’t be the worst high school senior either.
