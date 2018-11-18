Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs is a fully accredited educational institution offering more than 80 career, college-transfer and technical programs.
Nestled on 250 beautiful acres in Iowa’s Loess Hills, Iowa Western provides students with a “big-school” atmosphere in a quiet setting. The college, which has won seven team NJCAA Division I National Championships in athletics, is located just minutes from Omaha, Neb.
Construction will be completed in Spring 2019 on Iowa Western’s new Student Recreation and Wellness Center. The 92,000-square foot center will have basketball and volleyball courts, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, aerobics and yoga classrooms along with a 90-yard indoor field turf.
Iowa Western offers a variety of activities that help students enjoy a well-rounded college experience. The Arts Center, which has garnered national awards for its architectural beauty, is home to theater, dance and musical productions in addition to an exciting national touring season. The college’s radio station, 89.7 The River, broadcasts live from the Council Bluffs campus and offers a popular alternative rock music format. KIWR is one of the top radio stations in the Omaha Metro area.
Iowa Western’s student center features culinary arts classrooms, a wireless access library and full-service cafeteria. The college’s suite-style housing complex and modern apartments give students a chance to encounter the ultimate college experience on a safe and easily accessible campus. The campus in Council Bluffs is now home to 1,400 residential students.
Call today for more information about one of the fastest growing colleges in the region. Call toll free 800-432-5852, or visit us on the web at www.iwcc.edu. “The World is Waiting” for college graduates!