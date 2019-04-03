In a patient room at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, a respiratory care student coaches an elderly man with pneumonia through a breathing treatment as a seasoned respiratory therapist watches, ready to offer guidance.
Meanwhile, in the Birth Center, a nursing student shares in the excitement of a baby’s birth. And in the Radiology department, a radiologic technology student helps position a teenager injured in a car accident for an X-ray that will help St. Luke’s emergency physicians determine the extent of the teen’s injuries.
Throughout St. Luke’s Hospital and beyond, students from St. Luke’s College spend a great deal of their education working side-by-side with knowledgeable healthcare providers, acquiring experience, staying up to date on the latest medical advancements and caring for patients.
“The fact that we are a health system-based college means that our students have early and consistent access to clinical learning experiences in inpatient, outpatient and clinic settings,” says Michael Stiles, chancellor of St. Luke’s College. “This hands-on experience has many advantages and in all of our programs, students find themselves in clinical areas, working with patients, in their first semester.”
The future looks bright for graduates from all healthcare disciplines offered at St. Luke’s College, says Chancellor Stiles. “Most people have heard about the nationwide nursing shortage, but most are not aware of shortages in other fields of healthcare, such as radiology, respiratory care, medical laboratory science and phlebotomy.”
St. Luke’s College offers bachelor’s degree completion programs in nursing (RN-BSN) and health sciences (BHS); associate degree programs in registered nursing, radiologic technology and respiratory care; certificate programs in medical laboratory science, phlebotomy and clinical pastoral education; and advanced radiology specialty internships in computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), mammography and sonography.
For more information about St. Luke’s College, call (712) 279-3149.