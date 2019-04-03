College visits help you discover a school’s culture, campus, and the surrounding community while learning about the admissions and financial aid processes.
Visit colleges during your junior year and in the fall of your senior year. Start with the college website where you should find a section for prospective students – and might be able to register for a campus visit. Look for departmental web pages to learn about areas of study that interest you, and find information about student services and employment.
Schedule your campus visit at least two weeks in advance. Try to visit when school is in session to get the true flavor of the campus. At most colleges, you can join a group campus visit or set up an individual visit. It’s helpful to visit your top colleges a second time.
Be prepared to ask lots of questions. For a list, see Campus Visit Questions in the “Selecting a College” section at EducationQuest.org. Also, take notes and photos – you’ll be glad you did when it’s time to make your final college decision.