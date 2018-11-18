The University of South Dakota, just 30 miles northwest of Sioux City in Vermillion, was founded in 1862 and is the only designated public liberal arts university in South Dakota.
Named one of America’s most affordable and beautiful campuses, USD is home of the state’s only School of Medicine and School of Law, as well as an internationally-accredited School of Business.
USD continuously ranks among the nation’s top research universities, and counts many of the state’s political leaders among its graduates. In addition to medicine, law and business, the university offers the College of Arts & Sciences, the School of Education, the state’s only College of Fine Arts, the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate School.
As one of the nation’s most affordable universities, USD offers various tuition options designed to fit student needs. One unique financial opportunity is the Child of Alumni tuition – a plan allowing children of USD alumni to receive in-state tuition for an undergraduate degree, regardless of where the student lives.
Iowa residents are now able to attend USD at the same cost as South Dakota residents, as the university offers in-state tuition rates to new Iowa freshmen and new Iowa resident transfers. See www.usd.edu/Iowa for more information.
USD’s 274-acre campus is located in Vermillion, a historic town of 10,000 near the Missouri River. The north side of campus recently received a $66 million upgrade to its athletic facilities next to the famous DakotaDome, including a new basketball/volleyball arena, enhanced training facilities for athletes, academic space for a Science, Health and Research Lab, and an outdoor track and soccer complex.
With an enrollment of more than 10,000, USD is a Division I university with the friendliness and academic excellence of a small private college.
Come for a visit and see USD for yourself. Sign up at www.usd.edu/admissions.