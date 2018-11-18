Visit the school.
In a New College Freshmen Survey last year by EAB Global Inc., campus visits rated No. 1 in communication preferences and information sources when it comes to the college search process.
Yes, seeing is believing.
If you haven’t toured one of Southeast Community College’s campuses, now’s the time.
Whether it’s Beatrice, Lincoln or Milford, you’ll find the latest technology and equipment, along with caring and knowledgeable instructors who not only are experts in their field, they have a network of connections that will help you find a job, often before you graduate.
You’ll find SCC to be a friendly, comfortable place to start your journey into higher education. SCC has more than 50 programs of study, mostly technical in nature, so you’re not going to school a long time. Most programs can be completed in 18-24 months.
Southeast also has an extensive Academic Transfer program that enables students to get a head start on a bachelor’s degree without taking on a huge debt.
Speaking of money, SCC has one of the most affordable tuition and fee rates of any college or university in Nebraska. At $67.50 per quarter credit hour tuition and $2 (you’re reading correctly) per hour in fees, SCC is an affordable choice.
What do you get for your investment in SCC? How about employers calling to set up interviews? They know SCC graduates possess a unique skill set and an unparalleled work ethic that they can’t hire enough of them. Of the 1,574 SCC graduates in 2017, 93 percent found employment or continued their education. Furthermore, 89 percent of employed graduates are working in Nebraska. That’s value.
So what are you waiting for? Schedule your visit today. Go to www.southeast.edu/DiscoverSCC. One Fall Discovery Day remains, but more will be offered in the Spring.